Red Wing hit the course twice this week and both times finished first against Big Nine Conference competition. The latest event took place Thursday at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester against Century. In that dual, the Wingers outpaced the Panthers by 64 strokes — Red Wing finished with a score of 407.
Top golfers for Red Wing were Bri Novak and Bailie Roschen tying for second place with matching scores of 94. Ava Bremseth was right behind that pair with 98 to take fourth place. Anna Deppe rounded out the scoring lineup for Red Wing with a 121, good enough for sixth place.
In the first meet of the season on Tuesday, Red Wing traveled to Owatonna Country Club with the host Huskies and Austin. Red Wing had the low score of 390 to take first place over Owatonna with 401.
Individually, Novak led the charge with a score of 92, followed by Roschen (95), Bremseth (98) and Mara Kelly (105).
Red Wing is next scheduled to compete Monday at Mississippi National.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.