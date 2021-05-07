Red Wing marked another season-low score Friday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. The Wingers scored 365 to take first place at the Rochester Mayo-hosted triangular. Mayo finished the competition in second place (401) and Faribault bookended the group with 470.
Leading the way for the Wingers was Bri Novak with an 18-hole score of 86. It was the first time she was the lowest-scoring Winger since April 22, coincidentally at another golf course in Rochester.
Ava Bremseth finished with 90, while Bailie Roschen had 92 and Hallie Johnson scored 97.
Red Wing is next scheduled to compete Monday in Mankato.
