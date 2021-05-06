The Red Wing girls’ golf team has seen steady improvement since the first golf outing of the season. That trend continued Wednesday at The Jewel in Lake City as the Wingers shot a season low 365 as a team — nine shots better than its previous low.
Although Red Wing tread on new ground as far as its score goes, it was only good enough for third place out of the six teams competing. Lake City was the runaway winner of the group with 334, while Byron finished just one shot ahead of Red Wing with 364. Rochester John Marshall was fourth with 378 and Kasson-Mantorville was fifth with 412. Cannon Falls didn’t have the numbers to fill a full lineup.
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen was again at the top of the leaderboard for the Tigers and as a whole, with a season-best score of 74 to win medalist honors. The result meant she has taken the top spot at every meet this season.
Molly Kennedy finished in third with 81, while Emma Berge and Ella Matzke also cracked the top 10. Berge took ninth place with 89, while Matzke tied for 10th with 90.
Ava Bremseth was Red Wing’s top golfer with a fourth-place score of 85. Behind her were Bailie Roschen in seventh (87), Bri Novak in a tie for 10th (90) and Anna Deppe (103).
Red Wing is next scheduled to compete Friday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Lake City is next scheduled to compete Monday in Cannon Falls.
