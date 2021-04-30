The Lake City girls’ golf team hosted a quadrangular Friday at Mount Frontenac Golf Course among Hiawatha Valley League opposition. The Tigers, doubling down from their season-opening win, followed suit with a team score of 329 to take first place Friday.
Byron finished in second place with 375, followed by Stewartville (399) and Kasson-Mantorville (423).
Lake City freshman Jordana Windhorst-Knutsen was the medalist for the second time this year with an 18-hole score of 78. She finished one stroke ahead of teammate and second-place finisher Molly Kennedy (79).
The Tigers didn’t get a clean sweep at the top of the leaderboard, but they weren’t far off as Ella Matzke took fifth place with an 85, while Emma Berge took sixth place with 87. Brooke Bee was the fifth finisher for Lake City and scored 89.
Lake City next competes Tuesday at Lake City Golf Course for a nine-team HVL meet.
