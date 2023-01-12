On Friday, Jan. 7, Tom Gillman emailed players, assistant coaches and families announcing his retirement from coaching tennis.
After reflecting on how the fall season went with the girls team, Gillman said he felt now was the time to make it official.
“We all have to retire at some point,” he said. “Even though it was a short tenure with the program, it is in a much better state than when we took over. It might have been quick, but it was productive.”
Gillman rejoined the Wingers tennis program during the summer ahead of the 2021-22 school year. He coached girls and boys tennis during that time. Previously, Gillman coached the Wingers from 1991 to 2000. He then served as head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis teams at University of Wisconsin-Eau Clarie.
He loved coaching both the girls and boys teams. His passion for the sport and being to teach the game was evident. Gillman acknowledged his retirement probably comes as a surprise. He said he was always taking it year-by-year.
In his reflection, Gillman wanted to have more time available that he might not have coaching. He also has begun teaching physical education at Sunnyside Elementary. Between teaching and coaching, which involved summer clinics, practices and other events, Gillman said he didn’t want to fall short on either obligation.
“I accomplished what I needed to in my career,” he said. “It was a really good experience to work with the kids, their families and (Athletic Director) Paul Hartmann.”
The job for the tennis coaching position was posted shortly after Gillman’s announcement. Gillman said he would be willing to help in the search for candidates.
To come back to Red Wing and finish his coaching career where it started means a lot to Gillman.
“The last teams I coached were from Red Wing and that means a lot to me. You were an awesome group of young men and women, and I am grateful to have called myself your coach,” he said in an email announcing his retirement. “You made my last coaching experience great.”
