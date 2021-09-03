The Ellsworth girls' golf team finished four strokes behind fourth-place Osceola at Krooked Kreek Golf Course on Thursday.
The Panthers ended the mini-meet with a 219, well ahead of sixth-place Amery.
Katie Gillespie was tied for 12th place individually with a 49. Shelby Lawler took 18th individually with a 52. Kayley Bayer (55) and Aaliyah Huppert (63) rounded out the top four for the Panthers.
Ellsworth competes at Pheasant Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.