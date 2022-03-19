Each team has their own tradition when competing at state. Some shave their heads. Some wear certain pool-side clothing or accessories. Others have pre-race chants.
The Red Wing boys swim and dive team dye their hair bleach blonde.
Some traditions like that might not last from year to year. This one did.
“I genuinely thought that it was going to die. It's not going to come back this year,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch.
In questioning why dying hair, the banter between the athletes begins. One comment or observation spirals into a full-blown comparison between all the variables.
“How long were you in the salon for, six hours,” Beuch asks Ethan Ihrke.
“Five and a half hours,” he replies.
“He was in the professional solan for five and a half hours for that,” Beuch said.
When asked how much Ihrke paid for it, his response gets a chuckle and more comparisons.
“Over $200,” he said.
“I had the best though,” Aidan O'Brien said.
“Yeah, but yours is dull now,” Ihrke quickly responds.
“A haircut, dying my hair in 45 minutes, and a conversation in 45 minutes for $45,” O'Brien said.
“$20 hair kit. Hour and a half,” Patrick Hines follows with.
“And it's washed out already,” O'Brien said.
The same sort of back-and-forth conversation was had involving “Shamrock Shakes” and how they taste, whether they are actually good or have enough mint to vanilla ratio in them.
Seniors Jacob Flemke, Tyler Gorden and O’Brien all gave testimonials to how easy going they can be around the pool and with each other because they continue to make things light hearted. The team has had smelling salts and special weightlifting shirts, hoodies in addition to premeet subway and pasta. From the older swimmers to the younger ones, the laid back nature of the athletes makes each day more enjoyable.
“The weightlifting culture this year, the practice culture, everything is what they are setting it to be, which is really fun as coaches as well because I get so excited to go teach them,” Beuch said. “Their academics are high and their work ethic is high. They deserve the awards they got.”
Led by six seniors, the Wingers have one of the smallest teams in the Big 9. They were easily the smallest team in any of their dual meets. O’Brien was quick to point out the Wingers could win every event, but that would not translate into a meet win for the team by the end.
“We beat them in almost every single event, timewise, but because we did not have the second or third place finisher, they gathered the points from those spots,” O’Brien said reflecting on a few of the past dual meets this season. “You will be the faster team yet you will still lose.”
Nevertheless, there are some results they are proud of.
Senior diver Tyler Gorden, the lone All-Conference representative, went undefeated in diving in dual meets this season. He qualified for the state meet and finished in 20th place with a score of 200.95.
“It was good to see some of those same guys there at state,” Gorden said. “That was my goal for the year was to qualify again for state.”
Gorden dove with three eighth graders. He said he wouldn’t be surprised to see them earn better scores than he did in the next couple seasons.
“I think we have a really good future for the divers,” he said. “Zach and Landin, especially, will compete and do really good in the future. They'll probably beat my PR in a couple years.”
The other four to qualify for the state meet were Flemke, O’Brien, Ihrke and Hines. The four swam in the 200-yard medley relay, while Ihrke was in the 100 butterfly.
The Wingers didn’t qualify for the finals in either event, finishing in 17th place in the medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 44.16 seconds and 19th place in the butterfly (55.96).
Having competed all last year virtually, which O’Brien pointed out makes a huge difference how hard it is to compete, getting to state was great. Having some time to be there and get exposure was just as meaningful.
“How close we were to finals; it was emotional that that's how we ended our careers as seniors,” O’Brien said. “A lot of things were running through my head, but at the end, with how much time we dropped from the beginning of the season through our careers, was also a good reflective moment on our careers. It was really nice to have that reflective time.”
Flemke, who missed the beginning of the season and returned near the midway, said he’s not too disappointed to have missed swimming in the 100 backstroke at state. Being there was more important.
“It was fun to take it all in the U of M pool, it was still the same experience if I would have made it in the 100 backstroke,” he said.
Ihrke, the only freshman to compete in the Class A 100 butterfly, said he feels more ready for next year.
“It didn't turn out as well as I expected, but it didn't really matter as much as I really just needed that exposure to the U of M for the upcoming years,” Ihrke said. “Hopefully I'm going to do better too.”
The team has no problem cracking jokes, but when it comes time to compete, they can get serious quickly. Part of having a smaller team this year was practicing with everyone in the pool. It allowed the seniors to become mentors, or in some cases, emergency coach for a meet.
“We compete to make each other better,” Hines said. “We don't necessarily compete against each other for our sake.”
“We're always here so our younger swimmers can look up at lane six and say, 'that's where I'm going to be in a few years,'" O’Brien said.
