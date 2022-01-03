Gentry Academy blew the game open in the second period, scoring seven goals on its way to a 12-0 win over Red Wing on Monday in girls hockey action.
Gentry had four different players with a four-point performance and two players each record a hat trick. Rachel Agerter and Maddie Geer each scored three times. Geer (3 G, 1 A), JuliAnna Gazdik (1 G, 3 A) and Alexa Hanrahan (1 G, 3 A) each had four four points.
Allie Meyer made 35 saves in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing next travels to Austin on Thursday.
