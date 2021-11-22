Nate Freier resigned Monday as head football coach at Red Wing High School.
He has been the coach for the Wingers the past five years.
School activities director Paul Hartmann said Freier submitted his notice Monday morning effective immediately. Hartmann did not give a reason for the resignation.
In Freier’s tenure as head coach, he worked to develop the football program with his high energy and passion for the game.
“He worked extremely hard to rebuild Wingers football,” Hartmann said. “He was put in a tough position and was able to reorganize the program and the culture that he and his staff should be proud of.”
Despite dealing with small rosters, Hartmann said, Freier continued to work on recruiting kids to come out for football. There was not any thought of playing JV only for a season or two in the past few years.
Hartmann said there will be a search for the next head coach and that the position is open to internal candidates as well. Red Wing has some teaching positions open currently, but the new hire isn’t required to be an educator in the school system. Hartmann said the goal will be to hire and retain a new coach regardless of teaching status.
