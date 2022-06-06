Quickly becoming one of the best long distance runners, Red Wing eighth grader Nora Hanson showed one more time in the two-day Section 1AA track and field meet just how good she can be.
Hanson had already qualified for the state meet on Thursday when she finished in second place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 7.62 seconds. On Saturday, she got ahead of the pack in the 1,600, continued to pull away from the group, but had Brynn Beardsley of Faribault right behind her.
Hanson remained ahead, having led the entire race, winning the race in 5:29.53.
“I heard people in the crowd saying, 'they are right behind you.' In my head, they are not going to pass me. I'm going to win this,” Hanson said of the 1,600. She set a new PR for the event. “Last year I ran cross country and then during quarantine, I had no one to push me during my events. This is way different than that. It's really fun to have someone behind. They really just push me a lot.”
Hanson qualified for state in each of the long-distance events and felt good doing so. In running the 1,600, Hanson said she treated it the same as the 3,200, only with four less laps. She noted how motivating it feels to see the same people, the progress made and how much of the race is left. All of those factors seemed to help her run her best, which may have contributed to Hanson’s dominant performance in Red Wing’s home cross-country meet. In that race setup, the spectators get to see runners five times from start to finish.
Thorson joins Hanson at state
Senior Cadence Thorson also qualified for the state meet on Thursday. Competing in the long jump, Thorson won the event with a distance of 16 feet, 3.75 inches.
Overall, Thorson said she felt good in her jumps but knows she can do even better. Being in a new section with track and field now having three classes, Thorson said in past years it might have taken a jump of at least 18 feet to win.
“This season has been a lot colder than normal,” she said. “We didn't get as much practice as we usually would. I feel like my long jump barely got any practice. I wouldn't say it's been my best season but I'm ready to go to state.”
Lately, Thorson has received plenty of helpful feedback from her older sister, Elle. A rising athlete on the ascending University of North Dakota track and field team, Elle Thorson has had many tips to give Cadence.
“When I go up I get knee up higher, I tuck my legs in so I can hang for longer. Then I really pike my legs,” Cadence said of her form in the long jump and of the suggestions Elle has made.
She added, “(Elle) is so into it and she'll tell me everything (she's learned), it's been nice to have.”
At state, Thorson has one goal in mind; set a new PR. She’d like to break 17’5” and will work toward that goal all week leading up to the state meet. While there, she’ll be sharing the experience with Hanson.
“I'm excited because I have a friend in Cadence Thorson going with me,” Hanson said. “At cross country, I had no one but myself running. It's going to be great.”
Freier blows past PR
In one of the final events of the evening, Red Wing’s Aaron Freier had pre-race anxiety. He had run the 800 plenty of times before. Perhaps it was missing the last few weeks with covid.
“I was really nervous for the final today. An hour and a half before I just didn't want to run,” he said. “I don't even know what it was. But I got out there and ran my best.”
Freier got out to a lead and increased it little by little, winning the race in 1:59.07. Not only did he achieve a season-long goal of running the 800 in under 2 minutes, he crushed his previous PR time of 2:02.32. An even bigger drop in time compared to his qualifying time in the event on Thursday (2:03.82), which he also won.
Freier knew how good he could be in the 800. He had one of the leading times in the event compared to other section runners this season and was setting a few PRs early on. He expected to run near or barely set a new PR, but wasn’t expecting to break it by 3 seconds.
In the first lap, Freier said he could see the shadow of the person behind him. His goal then became to put some distance between him and the shadow following him.
“I found that's how I work best is to go to the front and gut it out. Make sure I tire the rest out,” he said. “I enjoy having someone on my heels instead of having to chase someone. I don't see myself as someone who has a great kick, so I feel like if I can get ahead and feel that pressure, it's encouraging.”
The Wingers missed out on sending a few more to state. Kylie Stockton (2:27.18) came close, leading for most of the race, in the 800. She finished in third place, 2 seconds behind second place. The girls 4x200 relay (Thorson, Morgan Hanlin, Stockton, Emma Hoppman) also took third, running the race in 1:49.73.
The Class AA State Meet will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Preliminary races for Class AA are Friday at 9 a.m. The finals will be held Saturday beginning at the same time.
