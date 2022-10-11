Red Wing's Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson each finished as one of the top runners in their respective races on Monday in the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational.
Freier ran the 5,000-meter boys race in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds to earn second place. Freier and the winner, David Obst from K-M, were the only two to finish sub-18 minutes.
Hanson won the girls race in 19:13.4. She was the only girls runner to finish with a time better than 21:00.0.
In the boys race, Rylan Bennyhoff ran in eighth place with a time of 18:48.9. Isaiah Ricks took 10th place, running the race in 19:14.1. Behind Ricks was David Lexvold in 11th. He finished with a time of 19:19.0. Eli Hanlin came in 14th with a time of 20:01.9.
The Winger boys team earned second place out of four teams.
Annika Johnson finished in third place in the girls race, running it in 21:09.1. Emme Hattemer ran in 10th with a time of 24:30.5. Lucy Johnson came in 18th with a time of 27:40.3.
