Red Wing’s Aaron Freier and Andrew Farrar cruised past the competition to lead the boys’ team to second place with 40 points out of four teams Tuesday at the Kasson-Mantorville invitational.
The Winger girls took first place out of three teams with a score of 28.
Aaron Freier won the boys’ race with a time of 17 minutes, 3.2 seconds. Farrar followed up in second place with a time of 17:58.4. They were the only two runners in the boys’ race with times under 18 minutes.
Devin Klatt came in 10th (18:48.1), while Jackson Plein in 13th (19:19.2) and Eli Boeding in 14th (19:24.5) rounded out the top five runners for the Wingers.
Nora Hanson led the Winger girls’, winning the race with a time of 19:05.9. Annika Johnson finished in third (21:16.6). Audrey Lahammer came in fifth place with a time of 21:20.6. Two other Winger finished in the top-10; Elaina Borgschatz in ninth (22:54.9) and Bri Novak in 10th (23:04.6).
Red Wing next competes at the Big 9 meet Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Owatonna at the Brooktree Golf Course.
