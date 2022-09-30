Red Wing top runners Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson didn't disappoint at the Winger's home meet on Friday. Each won their respective race.
Freier ran to to a first-place finish, running the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 3 seconds. Isaiah Ricks finished in 21st place with a time of 18:41. Rylan Bennyhoff ran the race in 23rd (18:43). David Lexvold (18:52) also ended in the top-30, coming in 28th. Jackson Plein ran in 38th place with a time of 19:45.
Red Wing came in fifth place as a team out of seven teams. Winona won the boys race.
Hanson won the girls race in 19:15. She and Greta Hanson (19:39) of Math and Science Academy in second place, were the only two that ran the girls race in under 20 minutes.
Red Wing's Annika Johnson earned 10th place with a time of 21:46. Bryn Guse (22:45) also made it into the top-20 with an 18th-place run. Emme Hattemer finished in 38th place with a time of 24:51. Alyssa Rippentrop (25:05) rounded out the top-5 Winger runners in 39th.
Red Wing girls took sixth as a team out of six teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.