Two runners represented Red Wing at the State Cross Country meet Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Eighth grader Nora Hanson finished in the top-20 while Aaron Freier earned 56th place.
The common consensus though, it was too hot.
Unseasonably warmer than average, both runners mentioned the heat being a factor. Already having to deal with hills on the challenging course, the warmer weather made it tougher. Temperatures reached the mid-60s by the late afternoon during the Class AA girls race.
Most would consider sunny and 65 in November a great day to be outside but for the runners not so much. They’ve likely trained for cooler weather and having raced the previous week in the chilling rain, the conditions Saturday felt much hotter.
The Class AA boys ran first and Freier crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 33.7 seconds. He said after the race he felt great but was really pushing for a time under 17 minutes. His goals for the season, however, have been achieved. Qualifying and running at state was something Freier said he’s been waiting and working for.
At the Section 1AA race, Freier knew with about a half mile to go, he was going to qualify for state. He ran alongside Isaac Feldamp of Waseca for second place, but allowed himself to enjoy the moment as he coasted to the finish line.
“It's been my goal this year and in the long run the last two years. I told myself I wanted to make state as a junior,” he said. “I made it and it feels really good.”
His other goal of finishing a race in under 17 minutes didn’t happen though. Freier admitted he wasn’t necessarily content with his performance, but felt he could build off it next season.
In the girls race, Hanson burst into 20th place with a little extra hustle as she came across the finish line in 19:33.82.
Hanson concluded what has been an excellent season for herself competing in her first state meet.
“My goal was to get under 19 (minutes), I was super close last race but next year I'm going to work really hard and push myself even more,” Hanson said. “I thought I did pretty good this season.”
Hanson warmed up, mostly alone, before the race as most individual qualifiers do. Being by herself felt different without her teammates. Yet looking around at the other competitors then going out and racing against them was a great experience.
“It's fun though because you get to compete against yourself and other people who are faster than you,” Hanson said. “It just pushes you.”
Each of the Winger runners already are looking ahead to next season’s state meet. Hanson wants to reach the podium, saying she feels she needs to train for the heat and “definitely the hills.”
“I'm just going to try to push myself way harder so I get up to that first pack next year because I'm planning on coming back to state,” she said.
For Freier, he’d like to finish at least in the top-20, ideally the top-10 next year. He also believes the Wingers have the potential to join him in the boys race.
“We're not too far off. We got fifth place at sections,” Freier said. “I don't think state as a team is that far off for us if we really want it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.