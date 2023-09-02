Red Wing trailed 12-10 at the half and continued to trail by the same score after three quarters of play. The Wingers intercepted three passes in the fourth quarter and scored 14 points to pull off a 24-12 win on the road at La Crescent-Hokah Friday night.
The Lancers were 5-5 last season and had little problem scoring as they averaged 34.8 points per game. Red Wing head coach Brent Stinson said the scheme brought forth in the early weeks ahead of the scrimmages in Pine Island and the week leading up the game was to defend the pass first.
"We know they are a good passing team with a good vertical attack. The preparation all week by the players and coaches was excellent," Stinson said. "We needed all them for it to work."
With the win, Red Wing begins a season 1-0 for the first time since 2015 when they defeated Northfield 20-15. It's also the first win against an opponent other than Albert Lea since the same season, a late regular-season overtime win over Austin.
"We had the music blasting on the bus ride back," Stinson said. "People didn't give us a chance... called us the underdogs, but we thought we were going to win the whole time. Reading and hearing about the doubt in us was our motivation."
The Lancers scored with 28 seconds left in the first half to give them a 12-7 lead. Thanks to three plays over 30 yards, the Lancers had its first lead. The Wingers responded. A big kick return set Hunter Greeley up to attempt and make a 30-yard field goal with time about to expire.
Red Wing picked off Lancer quarterback AJ Donovan three times in the second half, two in the fourth quarter.
With under 8 minutes to go, Red Wing completed its biggest play yet. Adam Roe caught a 32-yard pass, then quarterback Reid Hartmann ran for 21 yards on the next play. Hartmann finished the drive by running in from 2 yards out.
Red Wing took an 18-12 lead after a successful 2-point conversion with 4 minutes, 8 seconds to go in the game.
The key sequence of the game came when Brock Kajewski picked off Donovan on a middle screen. Shortly after, Roe ran 53 yards for a score. On the ensuing possession for the Lancers, Donovan's first pass attempt was picked off by Hartmann on a one-handed grab.
Roe rushed for 124 yards on 23 carries and made some solid plays on defense. Stinson said two of the team's running backs got hurt in the scrimmages a week prior and Roe, on three days notice, stepped in as the lead back.
Keegan Knutson caught two passes for 40 yards for Red Wing. Konnor Kelly hauled in the first touchdown of the game on a 12-yard play. Hartmann completed 5 of 10 as he threw and ran for a touchdown, and made some game saving plays defensively.
Red Wing returns home next week to host Pine Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.