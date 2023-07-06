A pair of golfers from the Lake City girls team participated in the Minnesota Girls Junior PGA Championship on June 19-20 at Legacy Golf in Faribault. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen finished in a tie for 17th place and Mattie Mears ended in a tie for 45th.
Windhorst Knudsen played an excellent front nine in her first round. She ended with a 1-over-par 37 after making back-to-back birdies on the par-3 seventh hole and par-5 eighth. She had bogeys on the third, sixth and ninth. Windhorst Knudsen had bogeys on the 10th and par-3 11th to begin her back nine. She closed out her first round with a birdie on the par-5 14th and bogeys on the par-3 15th and par-5 17th for an 18-hole score of 76.
In the second round, Windhorst Knudsen made four bogeys on the front nine and four on the back nine. She birdied the 11th and ended her second round with a 79 for two-day, 36-hole total of 155.
Mears began the first round with a 47 on the front nine. From there she found a bit more consistent scoring as she shot a 43 on the back nine in the first round, making five of seven pars in the round on the back nine. Mears had four pars and four bogeys on the front nine of the second round for a 42. She birdied the par-3 13th and ended with a 44 for a second round score of 86. Mears shot a 36-hole score of 176.
Two Lake City golfers competed in the Twin Cities Junior Championship in the boys 16-18 division. The event was held at Victory Links Golf Course Tuesday, June 27.
Noah Wallerich of Lake City tied for 14th place with a score of 3-over-par 74. Wallerich birdied the par-5 second hole and was 1-under through six. A double bogey on the par-3 seventh and bogey on the par-3 eighth put him back to a 37 on the front nine. Wallerich was able to recover from a bogey on the par-3 11th with a birdie on the par-5 12th. He again got a shot back after a bogey on the par-4 15th with a birdie on the par-5 16th. Wallerich made bogey on the 13th to end the back nine with a 37.
Lake City teammate Braxton Berlin ended the event with an 83 and tied for 31st place. Berlin birded the second hole but found it difficult to get past the back-to-back par 3s, the seventh and eighth holes. He made bogey on each and had a double bogey on the par-5 fifth as he shot a 38 on the front nine. Berlin struggled in the back nine, making four bogeys and three double bogeys. He birdied the 12th hole and made par on the 13th on his way to a 45 on the back nine.
