The Ellsworth girls’ tennis team ended its season Wednesday at the Baldwin-Woodville sectional meet. The Panthers finished 12-3 overall.
Molly Janke and Betsy Foster each advanced out of the sub-sectional from Monday. Foster won the sectional championship in No. 4 singles. She beat Reagan Herdrich from Newman Catholic 6-1, 6-2 to advance. Foster won the championship match 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 over Amery’s Lily Marquand.
Janke lost in her first match 6-2, 6-1 to Margo Kelly of Antigo.
