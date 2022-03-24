After a fantastic football season, Justin Wohlers began receiving offers to play football. He then was hopeful he’d receive some to play basketball as well. As the basketball season elapsed, Wohlers began having more conversations with his parents.
Around the midpoint of the basketball season, he was realizing where he needed to be.
“The more I thought about it, my heart told me I needed to be under the lights on the field,” Wohlers said.
Next decision was where to play. Wohlers had four offers to play football and decided to commit to Winona State.
The campus feel, the business program and the growing football program all interested Wohlers.
He especially liked the coaching staff. Brian Bergstrom, hired in December, was previously the defensive coordinator at South Dakota State University. Offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte, who previously coached the offense at Northern State working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers as well. Both coaches made the decision much easier for Wohlers as he believes the transition will be seamless.
“They want to run a spread offense. It’s a lot of what we (Lake City) did,” he said of the comfortability.
Wohlers had to weigh which program was going to be a good fit for his situation. He’ll be recovering from an ACL tear this spring and summer, possibly into the fall as well.
“What school is going to take me under their wing the best?” Wohlers asked himself.
He said he has a lot of trust and belief in the program. He may explore sitting out in the fall and take a medical redshirt. A lot of what might happen or when is undetermined at this point, but Wohlers is confident he’ll be supported well at Winona State and can succeed at the next level.
Dather commits
Lake City’s Zach Dather committed to University of Wisconsin-River Falls, joining teammate Jordon Huth as new incoming commits. Dather was a speedy receiver and tight end for the Tigers, catching 23 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns.
River Falls is coming off a program-record season for wins with nine and ended ranked 20th in Division III football dot com poll.
