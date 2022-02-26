All summer Chloe Fox worked on a new routine for vault. Not quite ready to try it, she gave it a go in the second meet of the season and found success, scoring a 9.000.
It became her go-to vault and was the routine she used to qualify for and at the Class A state meet. At state, Fox finished tied for 26th place with a score of 9.225 on vault.
"I had surgery on my ankle, so landings can be a bit hard,” the junior said. “The first one I tried, I landed short which hurt really bad. I was nervous to try the next one, but they went fine after that.”
Fox had worked at Kaats Gymnastics in Pine Island, training for not just her vault, but for everything else, too. It’s the same gym she’s been attending since shortly after starting gymnastics.
Fox said the work put in and the desire to go can be a lot, but it is worth it.
In past years, Fox would have wanted to make state in beam. This season, she was pushing to make it on floor. She had more fun on floor and felt good about her score at the section meet.
Fox was tied for fourth and watched as the two others tied with her qualify for state. Disappointing for sure, but Fox said she sees another opportunity ahead.
"That was the one thing I really wanted to go to state in. I still have next year,” Fox said. “I tried to keep a positive mindset. I can improve and get better for next year. Some of the girls that I tied with were seniors. I looked at it as, ‘they get one more chance.’”
Finishing fourth in all-around, Fox said her focus for next year is to improve on bars and really capitalize on her skills on the high bar.
"I think for what I need, I feel I need to get those giants and maybe upgrade my dismount,” She said.
Fox saw improvements across the board in her scores from a year ago. The most dramatic improvements were made on beam where she went from a 6.800 to an 8.475 and floor where she saw an improvement from 8.150 to 9.050.
Her experience at the state meet, despite being there for just one event, was a positive one. She stayed with the Section 4 competitors after her vault to cheer them on. She watched the Class AA individual competition and drew inspiration from their routines to possibly incorporate in hers next season.
Fox watches not just fellow high school gymnasts. She enjoys watching college gymnastics as well, specifically the University of Minnesota. She can feel the excitement of the college athletes and has thought about experiencing that for herself.
"It's really fun to watch and to see all the friendships they have,” Fox said. “That's what makes me want to do it in college.”
Fox said she’s excited for what is possible next season and is looking forward to gaining more skills, filling out her routines and seeing how much she’s improved as she did this season.
