Red Wing held a celebratory ceremony Friday morning for a group of student athletes planning on continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level. Of those recognized, four have already completed the season in their sport of choice, with Abby Boxrud still competing in softball.
The five that were recognized included:
Katie Beaulieu - University of Northwestern (St. Paul) in women’s soccer. Beaulieu was a defender on the girls’ soccer team.
Boxrud - University of St. Thomas in softball. Boxrud plays center field for the Wingers.
Matthew (Walker) Jordan - Waldorf College in men’s basketball. Jordan was the student manager of the boys’ basketball team.
Sydney Rahn - University of Wisconsin-Stout in women’s soccer. Rahn roamed the midfield for the Wingers.
Zachary Zucker - Concordia University (St. Paul) in football. Zucker played offensive and defensive line for the Wingers.
“It certainly takes a lot of talent to play at the collegiate level and these athletes here have shown that talent over time,” Red Wing activities director Paul Hartmann said. “It also takes a certain amount of tenacity — time, talent and tenacity — to not only have a successful high school career, but to choose and take the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.