Many times in any sport, coaches rely on their leaders, their senior captains. No team leans on one their senior captains quite like the Red Wing boys’ soccer team.
Coming off the bench after taking a breather, Red Wing senior Noah Morgan was introduced as “The King.”
If only kings didn’t get so much attention.
“It's definitely a name I'm going to have to hold up, that's for sure,” Morgan said of being elected homecoming king. “I just take that name and brush it off, I don't want to be that guy.”
Afterall, he’s not the kind of person to flaunt his royalty.
The Wingers are still in transition, one they would have liked to have been in last season had it not been shortened. Morgan said he’s felt the pressure of having to lead.
"Being a captain gets a little daunting, especially with how young our team is,” Morgan said. “As long as you have all your teammates there supporting you throughout the whole way.”
A four-year starter, Morgan began playing varsity soccer in eighth grade. His captains then were Mack Maroushek and Casey Witts.
“They were definitely huge role models for me,” Morgan said. “I saw the way their whole grade, the way they were role models for me. ... If I can just have the energy that they all had, it'd be enough to get a win.”
The environment a high-energy player can produce, who also has some skill, can mean a lot to a young player. It certainly did for Morgan, who said he played up with older kids almost every year in soccer.
Morgan is grateful that any player would take an eighth grader under their wing. He’s tried doing the same. He’s helped the junior varsity team get over some of their fears. He’s encouraged them to keep playing hard.
“I just try to tell them to be confident with the ball,” Morgan said. “Like Weess told me in my eighth grade year, when you get the ball just take a deep breath and just breathe. Let all that stress out. Look around for a pass.”
Morgan doesn’t necessarily want to lead his teammates. He wants to feed off their energy. Having everyone play with the same intensity is what he strives for.
If he wanted to, Morgan could try to play “hero ball” and attempt to score more. He admitted he felt he needed to, at first, make plays that were “practically impossible for my own physical being.”
Drawing back to what he wanted to be like as a soccer player, Morgan would rather make a nifty move to shake off a defender and pass the ball to a teammate coming up the field with speed. Or get the ball along the sideline and instead of making it a foot race, make a nice touch pass to an open teammate.
His goal isn’t to score goals. He wants to end with more assists than goals.
In the first handful of games to start the season, Morgan has seen progression in his teammate’s abilities.
“They are showing off their skills this year, which makes me happy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.