In the first week of fall practices, head coach Brent Stinson said he’s pleased with where everyone is at currently. The new Winger football coach has balanced days with two practices and others with just one while the team gets prepared for the beginning of the season.
Early on, there has been a focus on position technique and running a skeleton offense.
“It’s gone very smooth,” Stinson said of the first week of practices. “Kids are running it at a high rate.”
He added, “Everything from summer to now has carried over where practices are very efficient. The guys know what's coming. Familiarity with the coaching staff as well. We keep progressing, and I like where we are at right now.”
The Wingers have another full week of practices, then travel to Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 27, for a set of mini scrimmages beginning at 9 a.m. There Stinson said he and the rest of the coaching staff can pinpoint some other weaknesses and address some mistakes before the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Winona.
The goal from now until Week 1 is to keep minimizing mistakes and have collective effort on each play. Stinson said he and the rest of the coaches have focused on having each player perform on each play and needing all 11 players working with each other and rooting for each other.
Some of that focus goes back to Stinson’s core values he has addressed with the team. He’s seen the senior and junior class take great steps in leading the program over the summer and keeping the mood light but focused.
Everyone on the coaching staff returned as Stinson took over as head coach. The only new addition is Sam Graves, offensive and defensive line coach.
“They know what you are looking for, it allows you to move forward quicker,” Stinson said when asked how the players have responded to him taking over as head coach but keeping the same assistants. “Plus I've been here for two years so I know in some aspects. In other ways it's nice to have a fresh start to set a new expectation and kind of what you are going to allow and what everything will look like. That's the nice part too of having been here.”
Stinson said ideally by the first week and beyond, he wants to see the players become more instinctual. He wants them to be reactive as well, focusing on what they are going to do.
In the offensive work at practice, senior Abe Reinitz threw to a trio of returning wide receivers; seniors Tyler Rodgers and Mitchell Seeley and junior Konnor Kelly. All four return from last year. Reinitz missed nearly the whole season with an injury but saw some playing time toward the end at quarterback. Along with essentially the same starting three receivers, is senior running back Kaleb Hove.
Stinson noted the varsity experience includes some on the line too like senior Duane Taylor. A lot of the returning players have started as freshman and come in with at least three seasons of playing time.
Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 1 – at Winona, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 – vs. Mankato East, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16 – at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23 – vs. Faribault, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30 – at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8 – at Byron, 12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14 – vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 – vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.
