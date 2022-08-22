Nine years ago Kyle Blahnik started as a basketball referee. He took the training courses and joined the Rochester Area Officials Association.
Becoming a referee was just another way for him to stay involved in school activities.
He was doing lower level games in the Red Wing area, then soon picked up some varsity basketball games outside of Red Wing.
“It gave me more freedom to find nights to work,” Blahnik said of the schedule he chooses. He said he could pick a varsity game each week or do more than a couple lower level games. “ I kept getting better at it and enjoyed doing it.”
As for the feeling he gets while reffing, Blahnik said there’s different energy in a gym during a highly attended game on a Friday night.
“It amps you up when reffing a big game and the crowd hangs on your call,” he said.
Blahnik, an economics and government teacher at Red Wing High School, added referee duties to his plate as something to fill in gaps here and there. Referees are needed now more than ever and Blahnik was able to fill that need, especially locally.
On top of teaching and reffing, Blahnik became co-head coach of the Winger baseball program three years ago. He, along with Paul Hartmann, have kept the baseball program in a healthy position, helping send multiple players to play baseball after high school.
He first started as a varsity assistant in 2012 when he began teaching.
That’s not all. Blahnik made time to keep playing baseball himself for the Red Wing Aces. For 16 seasons, Blahnik played for the team at multiple infield positions.
Before this season began, Blahnik made the decision to retire from the Aces. He and his wife have a 14-month-old daughter. Blahnik could see the effects his presence at home had on the family.
In the past he would coach during the spring which led to him being home late most nights. Then he transitioned right into the Aces season.
“I barely got to see my daughter in the spring,” Blahnik said. “My wife shoulders a lot of the load at home. I have a win in the marriage column.”
Wanting to be at home more and help out, Blahnik cut back a little on reffing as well and said he now feels a better balanced life.
When asked if he misses playing during the summer for the Aces, Blahnik said he does some nights and added “the juices were pumping again on Monday” during the Ace’s one-run victory over Hastings that clinched a trip to the Class C state tournament.
The Aces roster consists of many players whom Blahnik has coached, played with, or both. He said it has been satisfying to see so many players he has coached through the years play in college and for the Aces. He feels it’s a great opportunity to learn more about yourself as a player and about the game.
In high school, a player can have a good season. Transitioning that into a league with better, more experienced pitchers and wood bats can be tough for some. Having coached some, it’s satisfying to see them succeed with the Aces or in college. Even more satisfying when he works with a player and they take in the feedback, apply it and it works.
“Even if you are struggling, there are guys there that can pick you up,” he said. “The Aces have been so good for so long because of the leadership they have.”
