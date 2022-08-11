Link Steffen has taken plenty of his experiences and used them as tools to help the wrestlers on the Zumbrota-Mazeppa team. He said he’s not sure many of the wrestlers know he won a national championship during his collegiate career.
They might be aware now as Steffen was inducted into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Hall of Fame last month. Steffen, along with six other individuals, was inducted in the hall of fame Class of 2022.
One of the biggest messages he sends to the team is to enjoy every moment. Steffen felt he did so during his career and wants others to savor the ability to compete.
“Enjoy each day to the best of your ability,” Steffen said. “Enjoy the most of it you can while you have it.”
Steffen wrestled for Southwest Minnesota State University from 1994 to 1998. He said he felt surprised at first when he heard the honors but was excited to be inducted.
“I was surprised, but honored,” he said. “I have friends inducted in sports. It’s nice to share some honors with them.”
Immediately when asked about describing his career, Steffen didn’t hesitate to point out how fast time has gone since wrestling for SMSU.
“It feels like yesterday that I was going to these practices,” Steffen said.
He added that he’s in a group text with many former teammates of his and as the reunion nears, the old jokes and ribbings are a testimony to many friendships he had. Every year, he feels as if he wrestled with them last year.
Steffen led the Mustangs and won the Division II individual national championship at 190 pounds. He became the first NCAA champion at SMSU and was the third from the NSIC.
He put in a lot of work through the years and was glad to have it finally pay off. The grind of going to practices all came together for him in his fifth year when he won the championship and had a record of 39-1. He finished his career with a 114-22 record.
His only loss in a terrific season came against eventual two-time Olympian and UFC champion Daniel Cormier. The two wrestled each other in an open tournament. There was a long break between matches and most had a similar break. The time between was so long that Steffen said he noticed a lot of wrestlers left before their match later in the day. He almost left too.
In wrestling Cormier, Steffen said to him Cormier was just another opponent.
“You don’t know what anyone is going to become when you’re facing them. To me, he was just someone I was going to wrestle,” Steffen said. He recalled when he finished second in a large tournament and Brock Lesnar was third.
After losing to Cormier, he added, “I would have liked to get a rematch.”
During his time with SMSU building a decorated wrestling career, Steffen played baseball for the Mustangs in the spring of 1995 and 1996. It was a different perspective and different experience that he said he wanted and needed. When searching for college and university programs to go to, many of the Division I schools were against him playing multiple sports. Steffen stood firm.
“I made it clear I wanted to play two sports,” he said. “I believe it greatly benefitted me as a person.”
Knowing how much it helped him to play multiple sports, Steffen strongly encourages his wrestlers at Z-M to play more than one. It all goes back to the ability to compete. He wants others to take advantage of it just as he did. There’s different challenges in each sport and that can help an athlete gain focus on what they need.
Overall, Steffen said he doesn’t dwell on much in the past. He uses it to move forward and provide valuable experiences to draw from but not something to hold status. He’s thankful for all the friends, his parents, wife and other family members that supported him through the years.
