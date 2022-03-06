In the massive crowd of wrestlers underneath the seating, in the tunnel and surrounding locker rooms, many wrestlers find many ways to calm themselves. Reaching the state tournament and getting out in front of over 10,000 fans can be daunting and nerve wracking.
Not for Gabe Tupper.
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior seamlessly blends in with the cluster of activity and heightened energy.
“I really enjoy people watching,” Tupper said on Saturday at the State Meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. “When we're in these big (crowds), I just love watching people. It's really fun for me. Sit back and observe.”
The two-time state entrant, won his first match by a 6-4 decision. He lost a quarterfinal, but won his next two matches in the consolation bracket before losing by a 7-0 decision. Tupper then wrestled Kole Guth of St. Peter for fifth place and was in complete control. He beat Guth by major decision, 12-4, to earn fifth place at Class AA 182 pounds.
Head coach Link Steffen said Tupper has had a much more mature approach this season. It helped Tupper reach the podium, which he hadn’t done in his first trip to state.
“If we had to pick one thing, his focus and how he went about his business every day in the practice room and morning workouts, and at the tournaments,” Steffen said when asked what was different for Tupper this time at state besides earning a medal. “There was more of a seriousness to him.”
No matter what place he finished in, Tupper wanted to end his career having reached his goals.
“Last year and the year before, I was gunning to get up here,” he said. “This year I made it my goal to get my 100th win and then get on that podium and not be on the bottom side of the podium.”
Tupper was one of four senior varsity starters for the Cougars and has become one of its best leaders as well. He always strives to have his teammates and himself look and feel their best.
“Keep your head high no matter what you are doing,” Tupper said. “If you have your head down, your shoulders shrugged. Look the part of a champion and you'll become that.”
Even after losing to Kasson-Mantorville and finishing runner-up at the team Section 1AA tournament, Tupper said beating former Class AAA Albert Lea felt great. The team should feel satisfied with how everything ended. Whatever it is, Tupper said he’s grateful for every opportunity.
“I feel good going to bed tonight and from now on knowing I accomplished something,” Tupper said about earning fifth place. “Whether it be third, first, whatever. I accomplished something. I got here. I made it to the second day. That's good enough for me.”
“Enjoy the ability to compete,” Steffen said. “There's a lot of people that never get that ability. You get the ability a few times a week, enjoy it and have fun while you're out there. That's when you'll reach the top.”
Fellow Cougar wrestlerJack Krier made the podium at 120 pounds, finishing in sixth place. The sophomore lost his semifinal match 6-0. He was unable to wrestle on Saturday and conceded his two matches by medical forfeit. It was the second straight season on the podium for Krier. Last season, he placed fifth at 106 pounds in Class A.
Results
Class AA
120: Round 1 - Jack Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) won by major decision over Sean O`Brien (Totino-Grace) (MD 11-1); Quarterfinal - Krier won by decision over Asher Hedblom (Rock Ridge) (Dec 6-1); Semifinal - Matt Randolph (Scott-West) won by decision over Krier (Dec 6-0); Cons. Semi - Peyton Spychalla (Simley) won by medical forfeit over Krier (M. For.); Fifth-Place Match - Asher Hedblom (Rock Ridge) won by medical forfeit over Krier (M. For.).
126: Round 1 - Zach Tracy (Scott-West) won by decision over Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) (Dec 6-2).
145: Round 1 - Kaleb Lochner (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) won by decision over Cole Rudnitski (Foley) (Dec 7-4); Quarterfinal - Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 48-0 won by fall over Lochner (Fall 1:21); Cons. Round 1 - Lochner won by decision over Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi) (Dec 6-0); Cons. Round 2 - Kain Sanders (Fairmont/Martin County West) won by decision over Lochner (Dec 6-2).
182: Round 1 - Gabe Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) won by decision over Hunter Tate (Albany) (Dec 6-4); Quarterfinal - Joey Novak (New Prague) won by fall over Tupper (Fall 3:50); Cons. Round 1 - Tupper won by medical forfeit over Cole Ackerman (Sauk Rapids-Rice) (M. For.); Cons. Round 2 - Tupper won by decision over Zach Willke (Grand Rapids) (Dec 7-0); Cons. Semi - Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) won by major decision over Tupper (MD 19-7); Fifth-Place Match - Tupper won by major decision over Kole Guth (St. Peter) (MD 12-4).
