Two familiar faces to the Red Wing swimming and diving community made their return to the pool for the first day of fall sports practices Monday, Aug. 14.
Long-time coaches Don Featherstone and Charley Nelson take over as co-head coaches for the girls swim and dive team.
The two coaches have coached against each other, then with each other at Red Wing from 1987 to 1998. During that time, one would take the girls head coaching position while the other focused on diving. In the winter for the boys season, the roles flipped.
“We've got a lot of years together,” Nelson said. “We've coached against each other for a while, but the good years were together. It's really nice to have the opportunity to do it again.”
Featherstone joked they’ve gone through just about everything a coach can go through.
“We paid our dues smelling chlorine,” he said. “We’re getting our chlorine fix again coming back on a daily basis.”
Each expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to once again be coaching together. The two recalled many former athletes who had excellent high school swimming and diving careers.
Currently, the two are hired to coach the girls swim and dive team. Nelson said the boys head coaching position remains open. Assistant coach Steve Clark remains on staff as does diving instructor Carrie Hansen.
Reflecting back on their time together, Nelson said they’ve each gained some perspectives on athletes and their needs, desires and aspirations. Having their own kids go through school and learning more from them becoming adults sparks a different approach to coaching now.
Featherstone and Nelson said they have talked with everyone on the team to gauge where each individual is at. The main goal is to keep information flowing. The more the athletes express their needs and “how they feel” in certain moments greatly benefits the open communication the two want to have on the team.
“I think we're going to see a difference in training efforts,” Featherstone said. “Change is going to be expected and I heard from some that they are OK with change. I think our captains told us that in the meeting we had. They expect it to be different. Just communicate. They'll adjust. We'll adjust.”
With a talented girls team, the two coaches are simply looking for consistent improvement. From the start of the season to the end, improvement from all on the team, and an emphasis on performing at the section meet, is their main focus.
