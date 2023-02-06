Faribault scored a goal late in the first period and never trailed thereafter as the Falcons defeated Red Wing 4-1 on Saturday.
The Wingers were outshot 53-21.
The Wingers got on the scoreboard in the third period on a power-play goal from Sam Knowlton. Cam Schlicting and Ethan Anderson assisted on the goal.
Ellis Petersmeyer made 49 saves in net for the Wingers.
