The two-day Section 1A and 1AA wrestling tournaments concluded Saturday in Rochester evening with three area teams sending at least two individuals to state.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had 10 wrestlers in Section 1AA championship semifinals and six made it to a section final match. Four are moving on to the state meet. Lake City had two of its senior wrestlers win section titles.
Over in Section 1A, Goodhue had all six of its wrestlers in championship semifinals reach the finals match. Four won their respective section title and two took second as all six advanced to the state meet.
Winning for family
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had an impressive group of sophomore wrestlers. Perhaps none more than Jack Krier. The Cougar wrestler came in ranked sixth at 120 pounds in Class AA and has been in the top-10 all season.
Krier gutted out a 1-0 win by decision over freshman Brody Ignaszewski from Albert Lea in the section final and after his arm was raised, walked right into dad’s arms. Mark Krier, Z-M assistant coach, has seen his son wrestle well under tough conditions before, but none quite like this.
Two weeks ago, Jack’s grandfather, Mark’s dad, passed away.
Jack found his grandma in the stands after leaving the mat and the two embraced. Mark said Jack hadn’t really shown much emotion since his grandfather’s death until after winning the title.
“It was really hard on Jack when my dad went into hospice,” Mark said, who had some concerns with how Jack would handle it going forward with the wrestling season still going. “My dad was a die hard wrestling fan. Jack never missed a practice because he would have been ticked off if we missed a practice because of him. I think he was watching.”
After receiving his first-place medal, Jack said he felt a presence. He couldn’t see his grandfather sitting in the stands, but knew where he would be because he came to every match of Jack’s.
The two were close. Jack would visit his grandparents every Sunday after church for a meal.
“That was really tough mentally,” Jack said. “Lost a couple matches I shouldn't have. Wrestling is 90 percent mental, and I overcame that this weekend.”
The Cougar accomplished not just a section title for his family, but got to realize a dream of his.
“A couple years ago, I used to be one of the mat washers here,” Jack said. “Just dreaming about wrestling on this mat and it came true today.”
Wrestling as well as he did in the team section and individual tournaments the past two weekends, Jack feels he’s peaking at the right time.
“Feel like if I wrestle like I did tonight, I can beat anyone,” Jack said.
Three runner-up wrestlers for Z-M
Jack will be joined by one of his “best buds” Kaleb Lochner at the state meet.
Lochner, another of the long list of sophomore Z-M wrestlers and ranked eighth, made a run to the section final where he lost to Maxwell Peterson of Byron by tech fall 25-10, but finished runner-up at 145 pounds in Section 1AA.
Another runner-up for the Cougars was senior leader Gabe Tupper. He lost to Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville by major decision 18-7. Tupper then beat Tyler Kryzer of LARP in a true second-place match at 182 pounds by a 9-2 decision to earn a trip to state.
“Gabe has been a great leader for us this year,” Mark Krier said of the seventh-ranked wrestler. “That's probably the one thing I'm most proud of more than anything about Gabe this year is his leadership. He'll do good things whatever he decides to do.”
In one the toughest semifinals of Section 1AA, Lucas Schiell overcame a deficit to earn a 6-4 win by decision over Owen Friedrich of Kasson-Mantorville. Schiell lost in the section final to Nick Korman of Albert Lea by a 4-1 decision. Despite losing in the 126-pound final, the junior showed his knack for rallying for points in the final minute of a match.
“He was a state entrant two years ago and last year he didn't even make our team,” Krier said of Schiell who is headed to state. “Lochner beat him out for individual. He's worked hard and he's down to 126. He beat out Ryan Stimets who is all-conference and as good as anybody.”
Among those who didn’t qualify for state was sophomore Laiken Copeman. The 138-pounder came in with just a 7-3 record and virtually no varsity experience. He had so little, no one knew who he was.
“He came in and wrestled really well,” Krier said. “We put him in the seeding meeting, and no one knew who he was. We knew he was good. He's part of the tough 10th-grade class that we have. The smile on his face (to take third), he's very proud of himself too.”
Copeman finished in third place after pinning Tanner Elzen from Stewartville, who Copeman had previously beaten this weekend in his first match.
Tiger seniors clinch titles
Senior Max Balow, a top-ranked heavyweight in Class AA, received his section title without much fanfare as he trotted out to the mat, had his arm raised, and left quickly.
Balow was awarded the section title as his opponent Reed Parrish from Kasson-Mantorville was disqualified before the match began.
Will, Max’s older brother, won a state title as a junior in 2013. Now Max, who is returning to state for the second time, wants nothing but a first-place medal to take home.
“The ultimate goal is to be a state champion. All of the work I've done is starting to show and starting to pay off,” Balow said. “Lot of wins this year and a lot of good matches, but the job isn't done yet.”
Balow admitted he wasn’t able to wrestle with the best in the past because he couldn’t match their strength. Not any more.
“Finally starting to be mature enough,” he said. “When I was younger, I wasn't the strongest kid. I had the wrestling, but I wasn't there strength-wise with some of the best guys. The work in the weight room is starting to pay off.”
Making the state meet for the fourth time was Lake City senior Jon Harvey. The eighth-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Class AA had a grueling semifinal match against Dominic Mann of Kasson-Mantorville. The two grappled much of the match without either gaining control. The match went to an ultimate-tie breaker where Harvey won 3-2. All five points came on escapes.
Harvey then beat one of the few wrestlers to beat him this season; Preston Carlisle of Cannon Falls. With a 2-0 decision over Carlisle, Harvey clinched the section title.
Balow added the two together having such success on the football field in the fall seemed to help as the two went into wrestling season.
“The success we had made it easier to transition into wrestling and the grind isn't quite as hard,” Balow said.
Bortz twins show confidence
Over in Section 1A, Goodhue had all six of its wrestlers in championship semifinals reach the finals. Ryan Bortz pulled out a finals win at 113 pounds with a takedown and nearfall in the final 30 seconds. Lucas Bortz followed with a win in the finals at 120 pounds.
In past years, Ryan and Lucas have been the same size, alternating in the same weight class. Head coach Josh Grant applauded the effort Ryan showed to get down to 113 pounds. He added the two won this year because they made drastic improvements both mentally and physically. The mental side of wrestling is what really made the difference though.
“They're such humble boys,” Grant said. “They both needed to wrestle with an aggressive edge and Lucas found that this year. He found his way. I think they got tired of losing close matches because they started slow.”
Ryan ended the section tournament with a 36-5 record and defeated sixth-ranked Gage Bartels of Chatfield in the section title match while Lucas finished 45-4. A massive difference from past seasons for both.
“It's a huge improvement from last year's record,” Grant said. “They have gotten better technically, but believing in himself, winning those close matches has really made the difference.”
Maddox O’Reilly, who is ranked fifth at 145 pounds, went down to 138 and won a section title over the top-ranked Cohen Wiste of GMLOS by a 7-2 decision. Makae O’Reilly (160) held off Treyton Thesing of Dover-Eyota to win by a 6-5 decision to a section title to give the Wildcats four title winners.
‘Christmas surprise’
In what would have been Blake Carlson’s senior season, with a chance to perhaps medal at state, Goodhue was without a heavyweight wrestler.
In a December tournament at Chisago Lakes, Grant put freshman Caleb Kurtti in as an extra. It was his very first tournament and he was a fantastic surprise to Grant as Kurtti made a run all the way to the tournament final.
Kurtti pinned Allen Mancera, the No. 1-seeded wrestler and then ranked eighth in Class AAA at 195 pounds, in the first round. He picked up two more pins before losing the tournament final by major decision.
“He's been an eye-opener ever since. We needed it,” Grant said. “We needed that injection in the lineup to do what we wanted to do, to be a competitive team and make it to state.
“Caleb is our Christmas surprise. He's been a breath of fresh air.”
Kurtti didn’t compete in the team section semifinal against Dover-Eyota, but collected two pins in the Section 1A individual tournament. The first got him to the section final, and after losing by fall in the final, pinned Caden Nolte of Chatfield in the true second-place match to earn a trip to state along with the other five Wildcats.
