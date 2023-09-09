Red Wing knows all about capitalizing on the other team’s mistakes. A week after taking advantage of La Crescent-Hokah miscues, it was the mistakes by the Wingers that led to a 36-13 loss to Pine Island in the team’s home opener Friday night.
On the opening drive of the game, the Wingers began with the ball but threw an interception that was returned by Drew Sailer 44 yards for a touchdown. After a lengthy possession to begin the second half, one that lasted 7 minutes, 15 seconds and a touchdown, the Panthers kickoff landed in an empty gap in the Winger return. The Panthers recovered the ball.
Right back on defense, the Wingers for a moment looked as if they would hold the Panthers, but on a fourth-and-6, the Panthers converted on a scrambling pass. That increased the deficit to 29-13 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Red Wing had gone an entire quarter without the offense on the field for even a play. Red Wing trailed 15-13 at the half.
“I think it starts with them playing a really good game and coming in with an early sense of momentum after that pick-six,” said head coach Brent Stinson. “They did a good job of protecting the ball and that adds a little more pressure when possessions are getting fewer.”
Red Wing seemed to grow tired at the line of scrimmage as the Panthers began to ditch any tosses, sweeps or passes and focused solely on running the ball behind the guard.
For the most part, the Wingers had controlled the rushing attack of the Panthers until the second half; understandably after the defense spent the third quarter on the field and most of the fourth as well.
Injuries are also piling up for Red Wing. Two-way senior Konnor Kelly was out for the game. Derek Larson left the game with an injury. Stinson said it’s the worst part of the game seeing necessary contributors unable to play.
“It's the saddest part of the game for a coach and for the player. For all that time they put in, that's what makes it sad. They've sacrificed so much time, effort and energy all year round to play this sport. To have it taken away breaks your heart.”
Red Wing (1-1) looks to rebound against PEM. The Bulldogs (0-2) are coming off a 21-6 loss to Lourdes. The Wingers host the Bulldogs Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.
Notes
The Wingers and Panthers combined to commit more than 20 penalties in the game. The first quarter alone took over 30 minutes as whistles were blown after what seemed like every play. One of the few penalties that seriously cost the Wingers was a holding call on a lengthy run to the outside for what would have been a gain of 35 yards. Twice, the Wingers false started on extra-point attempts of the Panthers. Each time the Panthers realigned, went for and succeeded on 2-point conversions.
Pine Island ended a losing streak of 12 games. The Panthers lost their final two games of the 2021 season. They were 0-9 overall last year and were 0-1 coming into the game Friday night.
Quotes
“Adam all summer prepped to play quarterback and did a lot of it 7-on-7. So it was a pretty easy switch for him. We'd like to get our playmakers the ball as much as possible. A kid like Reid is such a mismatch. Adam threw a heckuva ball. That started earlier this week when they were working on it and getting the timing right.” - Brent Stinson on Adam Roe’s 61-yard completion to Reid Hartmann for a touchdown. Roe’s pass was into one-on-one coverage. Hartmann turned at the height of his leap while still running down the sideline, caught the ball over the defensive back, stumbled but stayed upright to complete the finest play of the night for Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.