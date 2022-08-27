Aaron Johnson was still feeling fired up after the game, and he let the crowd know the rest of the team was too. Immediately following his two-hit, complete game shutout, Johnson was given the player of the game t-shirt and interviewed on the field. When asked what to expect of the team moving on, he said it didn’t matter who the Aces play next, they’ll come ready.
Johnson was certainly fired up for his opportunity, one he hadn’t had for quite some time. Red Wing’s lefty pitched the Aces past Watkins 1-0 in a Class C state tournament game Friday night in Dundas.
Johnson got the final out on a strikeout, capping his terrific performance on the mound.
“When you fight as hard as you can and to execute that last pitch, the third out in the ninth inning, it's hard not to get fired up,” Johnson said. “Years leading up to this point in the past I was always able to throw in the regular season, then playoffs came around and I wasn’t able to. To do that for the hometown team on the front chest, that’s the exclamation point for sure.”
The first batter of the game was hit by Johnson’s first pitch of the game. Not the start anyone would expect of a two-hit shutout. Johnson worked around it. After a sacrifice bunt, and fly out to right field advanced the runner to third base with two outs, Johnson got a ground out to end the inning.
He worked around a one-out double by Brenden Ashton in the fourth inning, getting a strikeout looking and ground out on a diving stop by second baseman Adam Thygesen to end the inning. It was the only other inning besides the first in which Watkins had a runner in scoring position.
The Clippers did not have multiple runners on in any inning and only two runners in the final five innings. Only seven balls made it to the outfield. Johnson got 10 ground outs and 10 strikeouts. He walked two and finished the game with 131 pitches.
“First couple innings I felt good, but maybe wasn’t the best stuff to start,” Johnson said. “After I got through the fourth or fifth, I hit another gear. It was awesome.”
Not only did Johnson pitch well in a state game, his performance was essential. Clippers starting pitcher Justin Tompson was just as good. He threw eight innings, allowing one-run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
The lone run of the game came in the third. Brodie Smith walked with one out. He stole second base, then took third on a passed ball. That proved to be crucial as he scored with ease on Marcus Walm’s single to right field. Walm went 3-for-3, all singles.
The Aces face the winner of a game on Sunday in Dundas between the Loretto Larks and Bird Island Bullfrogs. The next game for the Aces is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in Faribault at Bell Field.
For Johnson and his long-awaited chance to pitch in the playoffs, in the state tournament, every struggle he went through was validated.
“I love this game so much,” he said. “I love playing with my guys. All you can do is work your tail off. Whatever happens, happens. This is just a testament to how hard I’ve wanted to be out there. Just another building block.”
