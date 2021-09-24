The Elmwood-Plum City football rode the rushing of Trevor Asher and held Cadott to 211 yards of offense Friday night in a 20-0 shutout.
Asher ran the ball 37 times for 237 yards, gaining 6.4 yards per carry. He scored twice, the first, a 59-yard run, came early in the third quarter to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead. His second came in the fourth with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining.
With just enough time for Cadott to make some sort of comeback attempt, Luke Webb returned an interception 70 yards to the end zone to clinch the victory for the Wolves.
Webb supplemented Asher in the running game with 62 yards on 13 carries. Blake Allen had 26 yards on six carries.
The Wolves defense held Cadott to 4-for-11 on third down, recovered a fumble, and had two interceptions.
EPC (3-3) next faces Boyceville Friday, Oct. 1 on the road.
