The Elmwood-City boys basketball team led by two points at the half and hung on for the 53-46 win over Durand on Tuesday.
Jarrod Pelzel knocked down two more 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for the Wolves. Pelzel has made 28 triples and has shot 46 percent in his last 12 games from beyond the arc.
Luke Webb recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves. He also tallied five blocks and four assists. Dayne Whipple had 11 points and Travis Seipel ended with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.