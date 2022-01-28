Only five players scored for Elmwood-Plum City. It was enough as the Wolves held off Elk Mound to win 56-55 on Thursday.
The Wolves led by 11 points at the half, and were able survive a 35-point second half by Elk Mound.
Luke Webb paced the Wolves with a double-double, scoring 24 points and hauling in 12 rebounds. He also had four blocks and three assists. Jarrod Pelzel scored 18 points on six 3-pointers. Trevor Asher and Christian Martin each added six points. Martin score his on two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.