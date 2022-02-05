The Elmwood-Plum City boys basketball team held Glenwood City to 14 points in the first to get out to double-digit lead in a 60-44 win on Friday.
Luke Webb led the Wolves with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six blocks. He's closing in on 1,000 career points and is 16 away.
Trevor Asher scored 15 points for the Wolves. Jarrod Pelzel had nine points. Christian Martin had seven points and Travis Seipel chipped in six points.
