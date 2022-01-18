The Elmwood-Plum City boys basketball team got a big lead in the first half and never trailed again as the Wolves beat Boyceville 64-38 Tuesday night.
The Wolves led by 17 points at the half and held Boyceville to 15 points in the second hallf.
Luke Webb recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Webb also had four assists, three blocks and two steals. Trevor Asher had 13 points and Travis Seipel scored 11 points. Dayne Whipple and Jarrod Pelzel each made a 3-pointer and each ended with seven points.
EPC next faces Colfax at home on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.