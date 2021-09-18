The Elmwood-Plum City defense caused three turnovers - a fumble recovery and two interceptions - in a low-scoring affair Friday evening. The Wolves came out on top, holding off Clear Lake 16-12 to pick up their second consecutive victory.
Blake Allen got the scoring started for the Wolves with a 4-yard run late in the first quarter. The Warriors answered with a touchdown in the second quarter. At the half, the Wolves led 8-6.
The two teams doubled their first-half point total in the fourth quarter.
Luke Webb was a perfect 3-for-3 for 98 yards for the Wolves. He also ran for 24 yards and touchdown while on the other side of the ball, picked off the Warriors twice. Trevor Asher led the Wolves with 97 yards on 23 carries. Allen finished with 28 yards on nine carries. Trace Anderson had 6.5 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss.
EPC (2-3) next hosts Cadott Friday Sept. 24.
