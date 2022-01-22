The Elmwood-Plum City boys basketball team earned a 24-point victory, 64-40, over Colfax Friday night.
The Wolves held Colfax to 13 points in the first half.
Supplying the Wolves offense was Luke Webb and Dayne Whipple. Webb ended with a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Dayne Whipple made a pair of 3-pointers, ending with 15 points. Travis Seipel scored 10 points and Jarrod Pelzel had nine points, all coming via the 3-point shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.