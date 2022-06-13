After running the first of two events on Friday, Nora Hanson cooled down with a refreshing blue icey. The Red Wing eighth grader said she could go for another after finishing the second long-distance race on Saturday.
It might become tradition, too.
“It was so good,” she said.
Hanson was one of three Red Wing athletes to compete in the Class AA state meet Friday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Junior Aaron Freier and senior Cadence Thorson also competed in the meet.
Besides finding a go-to, post-race treat, Hanson said she learned some valuable race strategies at state. She ran in the 3,200-meter race on Friday, then the 1,600 on Saturday. Hanson finished the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 57.68 seconds and took 11th place. She finished 17th in the 1,600 in 5:34.38.
“They push themselves a lot on the second to last lap,” Hanson said of the competition. “I think I need to work on my boost a little more. I don't accelerate as much as they do. Really need to stride out and keep working to get better.”
A little nervous to start, Hanson found it enjoyable to push herself against the state’s best. In each of the two races, she wanted to keep pace with the first four runners or the first pack throughout.
After her last race of the meet, there’s no doubt Hanson sees herself doing even better next year.
“If they beat you that one time. Next time I'm going to beat you,” she said.
Aaron Freier
Freier ran both the preliminary race and finals in under 2 minutes in the 800. That was his goal and stuck to his race strategy of getting ahead of the other runners in the prelim.
“A lot of guys qualified at 2 flattish who all had PRs that were slightly slower than 1:59,” Freier said. “Coming into prelims, it was going to be really close.”
He added, “I got a little timid because I went out hard and they didn't. I had to make a decision at about 150 meters, four of us wide and no one wanted to take it. I'm just going to go out. Went through in a 61 for the first lap which is phenomenal.”
He got out to a lead in the prelim. Three runners made a push near the end and Freier was able to finish strong, running fourth in the prelim and getting the ninth best time (1:59.88) to qualify him for the finals race.
Freier ran the finals race in 1:58.71, a PR. His sixth-place finish, a satisfying ending to a season in which he came back from covid and ran nothing but PR times.
During the weekend, he got to spend time with his dad, Nate Freier. Adding to the overall state experience was having him there, as he has been the past few weekends while working out of state for the several months.
Cadence Thorson
Thorson began the first day of the two-day meet in the long jump. She improved on her distance in each of the three attempts. Her best and final jump got her 13th place with a distance of 15-feet-4 ¾.
