During the track and field season in the spring, Kaleb Hove was running in relays, sprints and competing in long jump. He may have been one of the few people who couldn’t wait for the spring and summer to fly by and fall to begin.
He was eagerly looking ahead to football season.
Hove just wanted to get the season going so he could lower a shoulder into a linebacker or wrap someone up for a tackle. The contact in the sport excited him.
“That's my favorite part. That's what football is all about,” Hove said. “I couldn't wait. I was sitting around the track in the spring, thinking, ‘When do we get to hit people?'”
Red Wing’s senior running back has been a part of the offense since his freshman year when he got some playing time toward the end of the season. He remembers not having the same enthusiasm that he does now. He said it was scary to get hit and he would cut runs to the outside if he could to avoid contact.
Not anymore. Hove embraces contact.
“Getting the reps at a younger age I think has helped me now because I know what it's like,” Hove said. “I know how to prepare for a game, what's going into the game, what I'm looking for.”
As a younger kid, Hove watched a lot of football. He still does. He watches the combine to see how might get better at running routes. His recollection of former NFL running backs was impressive for someone his age. He grew attached to running backs that, like him, weren’t very tall but ran hard and could accelerate.
“Growing up, AP is the person that got me into football. He's pretty big, but then there's Maurice Jones-Drew,” Hove said. “He's a very small running back, but he hit people with a lot of force. That's who I feel like when I play sometimes. Jerrick McKinnon, he's another. There's a lot of running backs in the NFL who are that small.”
The takeaway from it all is, “it just proves that size doesn't matter, it's about how much effort you put in.”
Hove certainly has put in a lot of effort into the Red Wing football program. As one of the most experienced players on the team he leads others by outwardly showing emotion on big run plays or touchdowns. His aggressive run style energizes the sidelines. After contact many times, Hove leans into the tackler and pushes forward with enough force to gain a few more yards.
Sometimes it feels as if he’s proving to himself he can do it. Hove admitted he still remembers being questioned as to whether he could get the job done because of his height. In a summer camp coming into this season, he was measured at 5-foot, 5½ inches .
“That's everyone's question,” he said. “‘Can he get the job done because of his size?’ Got to prove 'em wrong every single time. Since I was little, they told me I would never be good at football. Anyone. 'You're so small, how are you going to be good at football?' Doesn't matter how big you are.”
Hove’s attitude, a sort of who cares what you think, I’ll prove you wrong, is enough motivation he needs to go out and perform well. He’s motivated to win as well.
“I don't like losing. It's pretty much all I've been doing in my whole life in sports,” he said. “I got accompanied to losing and I don't like it very much. I'm pretty passionate about the game.”
Coming into the season, the coaching staff stressed to Hove how much he was going to be needed. His lead in the rushing attack was going to be crucial to the team’s success.
Clearly with plenty of motivation, Hove said he does his best to help the team by being at his best. Whatever he can do is usually going to help the team.
His time with the track team in the spring helped continue to make Hove feel faster. Being in multiple sports is something he feels is important to any athletic success. In his case, he said being in track he learned how to use his speed more appropriately.
“That was my main goal was learning how to run properly and increasing my acceleration,” Hove said. “I think it's increased a lot. I feel quicker, not even just vertically, but laterally, shuffling. I've always been fast but didn't know how to use it. Just being in multiple sports helps.”
He also said he learned positional skills in summer camps, in particular, one at University Wisconsin-Stout. He was able to see plays drawn out on white boards and walked through in a slightly different manner than varsity practices. It was at Stout where he learned to be patient.
Hove said in the past he would put his head down and run through the hole in the offensive line without really thinking about what comes next.
With patience, and some knowledge on what to look for, how to read linebackers, and a few extra tips on running in gaps, Hove said he’s a much better running back this season for it.
“This year it's helped to learn patience, especially on our buck sweep. Like at the beginning of the year I was cutting it outside and not really looking for the hole. Then I started to get in my mind to take it slow, look for the hole, hit it when it's there. Not just go where it's supposed to be when it's not there yet.”
When asked if being patient changed his bruising running style, Hove didn’t think it has.
“I'm still aggressive,” he said. “Being patient and aggressive are different. Still using (my) aggressiveness it's needed.”
After a loss to Mankato East, head coach Brent Stinson said Hove has done so much to will the team to be better and his trust in those to block for him has grown too.
“He puts that pressure on himself to perform,” Stinson said. “He's really stepped up this year in saying it's on my shoulders. And you can see after the cohesion of our line being put back together after injuries last week, him having trust in them.”
Hove said he has gotten some interest in playing football after high school from a few area colleges. He’d love to continue playing at the next level and continue to perhaps prove to others still what he’s capable of.
