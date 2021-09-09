Three top-20 finishers propelled Ellsworth to third place at a Middle Border mini-meet on Thursday at Clifton Highlands Golf Club.
The Panthers (225) were two strokes ahead of fourth-place Somerset. Kayley Bayer had a team-best 54, and finished tied for 12th individually. Shelby Lawler (55) tied teammate Katie Gillespie for 16th place. Aaliyah Huppert was just outside the top-20, ending in a tie for 21st with a score of 61.
Ellsworth heads next to Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on Monday.
