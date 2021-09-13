The Ellsworth girls' golf team continued its battle for fourth place in the conference with Osceola. The Panthers finished their meet on Monday at Bristol Ridge Golf Course in fifth place with a score of 233, two strokes behind Osceola and six ahead of Baldwin-Woodville.
Shelby Lawler led the Panthers with a score of 53, tied for 16th individually. Kayley Bayer finished with a 57. Katie Gillespie ended her round with a 60. Aaliyah Huppert rounded out the top-four with a 63.
Ellsworth remained in fourth place in the Middle Border standings (33), one point ahead of Osceola. The Panthers next compete at Ellsworth Country Club on Thursday.
