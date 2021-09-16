Playing in Ellsworth at the country club, the Panthers took advantage. The Ellsworth girls' golf team came in third place in the 9-hole event Thursday evening with a score 220, one stroke ahead of Baldwin-Woodville and three strokes ahead of Osceola.
Panther Kayley Bayer shot a team-best 51 and tied for 15th individually. Katie Gillespie followed closely with a top-20 finish (53). Right behind Gillespie was Shelby Lawler with a 55. Aaliyah Huppert finished with a 61.
With the third-place finish as a team, the Panthers gained some points on fifth-place Osceola and currently sit two points behind Somerset for third in the Middle Border Conference standings.
Ellsworth next competes at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond, Wis., on Monday.
