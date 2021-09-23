The Ellsworth girls’ golf finished in sixth place at the Middle Border Conference Championship Wednesday at Krooked Kreek Golf Course in Osceola.
Despite finishing sixth of seven teams, the Panthers had enough of a lead on the fifth-place team, Osceola, to remain in fourth in the final MBC standings with 51 points.
Kayley Bayer led the Panthers at the MBC championship with a 102, and earned 13th place individually. Katie Gillespie finished with a 121. Aaliyah Huppert had a 122 and Shelby Lawler rounded out the top four on the team with a final score of 124.
The nine-hole meet Sept. 20 was canceled due to weather conditions.
Ellsworth next competes at the WIAA regional Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Clifton Highlands Golf Course in Prescott.
