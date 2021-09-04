Ashten Quade and Ellsworth scored at will Friday night in a 58-7 blowout of Baldwin-Woodville
Quade scored the first four touchdowns for the Panthers. The first one, a 3-yard run, got the scoring started with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Jack Janke found Quade through the air for 41-yard touchdown. Just over 2 minutes later, Janke connected with Quade for a 44-yard score.
Quade wasn't done scoring in the first quarter, he punched one in from 5 yards out with 6:44 left in the second. Max Grand added a 3-yard touchdown on the ground to pile on.
The Panthers led 36-0 at the half and scored three more times before Baldwin-Woodville got on the board in the fourth.
Ellsworth (3-0) finally gets a home game, its home-opener, against Somerset on Friday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.