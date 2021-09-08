Ellsworth remains in the middle of the conference after tying for fourth place at Pheasant Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Panthers ended the 9-hole competition with a 225, tied with Osceola at the meet. The Panthers are also tied with Osceola in overall team standings for fourth place with 19 points.
Shelby Lawler led the Panthers in Tuesday’s meet with a 51. Kayley Bayer was right behind her with a 52. The two individually finished 15th and 16th respectively.
Aallyah Huppert (56) and Katie Gillespie (66) rounded out the top four scores for the Panthers.
Ellsworth next competes at Clifton Highlands Golf Club on Thursday.
