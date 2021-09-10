Finally, a home game.
After three straight games on the road to start the season, Ellsworth had its first chance to play in front of its home crowd. It wasn’t homecoming, nor a playoff game, yet the enthusiasm throughout the week was palpable.
“We felt that in the locker room before the game. We felt it during school before the game too,” said senior Max Grand. “All day, it's been continuous energy leading up to this point.”
In front of an energetic student section and standing room only crowd, the Division 4 No. 2-ranked Panthers matched that excitement with a resounding 53-0 victory Friday evening over Somerset.
Ellsworth possesses three of the four runners to win the 4x100 relay at state in Division 2; Grand, Bo Hines and Ashten Quade.
That doesn’t even scratch the surface. Jack Janke, an efficient dual-threat quarterback, can outrun any defensive back. On defense, the Panthers have Sam Kolbaum, Tyler Boley, Ryan Matzek and Jurrell Gooden just to name a few.
The athleticism is overwhelming. The offense scores at will, while the defense smothers the opposition. Combined together, the Panthers turned the football game into a track meet.
Being proficient on both sides of the ball looks that much better with all the athletic ability. It’s also an absolute terror for the opposition.
“As a defensive coach, I’d lose sleep trying to prepare for our offense,” said Ellsworth head coach Rob Heller. “We have so many ways to score.”
Taking practice seriously also contributes to the sustained output week to week.
“We're taking it like it's the hardest team in the state every week,” Grand said. “That's how I think we put up so many crooked numbers and we come prepared every week.”
The Panther offense needed just two plays to start the scoring barrage. On the next drive, it took three plays to score. Later in the first quarter, Janke ran a quarterback keeper to the back of the end zone on the first play of the drive.
The Panthers didn’t have a drive that lasted longer than three plays until their first possession of the second half with less than half of the third quarter remaining.
Proving just how efficient they are, Matzek returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Janke returned a punt for a touchdown.
Less than 10 plays on offense and two special teams touchdowns produced a 46-0 lead at the half. Quade scored the lone second-half points on an outside run inside the red zone.
Ellsworth (3-0) stays at home to welcome Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (1-3) Friday, Sept. 17. The Red Hawks are coming off a 54-7 win over Viroqua.
Notes
Ellsworth has scored at least 50 points in each of its wins. The team has averaged just under 54 points per game. The offense has averaged a minimum of 9.69 yards per play in a game.
Ashten Quade has scored at least twice in each game. He has nine touchdowns, four on the ground and five through the air.
The Panther defense might get overshadowed in a game like this one. They still preserved the shutout despite being on the field considerably longer than the offense. Somerset’s best chance came when they got within the Ellsworth 10-yard line. The Panther defense stuffed the inside run on four consecutive plays thereafter.
Quotes
“We have the full capability of doing a lot better than we did last year and kind of continuing what we had, which was a long postseason run.” - Grand on the team’s potential.
“Being in school this week, it was fun to see the enthusiasm building. I told the guys, this is going to be a game you’re not going to forget playing in front of a home crowd.” - Heller on student and fan turnout for the home-opener.
Stats
