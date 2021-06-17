OSCEOLA, Wis. — Ellsworth was one of 34 schools represented at the 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 track and field sectional in Osceola on Thursday. Of that large grouping of schools, the Panthers still had 14 chances to make a state appearance. Ellsworth made sure to follow through on that opportunity as well, finishing the day with three qualifiers for the season culminating event in La Crosse.
Of Ellsworth’s three state qualifiers, all were relays from its boys’ team. The 4x200 relay team of Bo Hines, Ashten Quade, Shane Lange and Wyatt Blomberg finished in first place with a time of one minute, 31.76 seconds. That same group also competed in the 4x100 relay, taking second place (43.98). Then to cap off the night, the 4x400 relay team of Kohl Flock, Blomberg, Lange and Quade took fourth (3:35.22).
Although the remaining 11 sectional participants didn’t advance to the state meet, plenty of great performances were recorded. Six of which were top-10 results.
Joey Hove led that group with a seventh-place long jump of 19 feet, 5.25 inches, followed by two eighth-place finishes — Alex Pazdernik in the 1,600-meter run (4:45.95) and Kayla Kressin in the 400 (1:02.95). Hines also cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in long jump (18-11), while Kaitlyn Peterson also placed ninth with a 13.74 second result in the 100-meter dash. Rounding out the Ellsworth participants were the girls 4x200 relay team of Corynn Jahnke, Payton Langer, Ashlyn Townsend and Peterson with a 10th-place time of 1:54.07, Hove with an 11th-place triple jump of 37-11.5, Pazdernik and Addison Peters placed 12th and 15th in the 3,200, respectively with times of 10:49.3 and 11:17.65, the girls 4x400 relay team of Langer, Whitney Elsen, Chloe VanWatermeulen and Kressin took 12th (4:27.70), and Nyla Wilford placed 14th in discus (89-09).
Next up, the three qualifying Ellsworth relay teams will compete at the Division 2 state championship Friday, June 25 at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse.
Asher, 4x200 relay punch ticket to state
Elmwood/Plum City only participated in seven events at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 track and field sectional in Cameron on Thursday but made good on its opportunities. The Wolves made state participants out of two of the seven hopefuls, as Trevor Asher and the girls’ 4x200 relay team punched their ticket to the state championship.
Asher did his work in the long jump as he placed third with a leap of 20 feet, 8.5 inches. Then, the 4x200 relay team of Isabella Forster, Hannah Forster, Allyson Fleishauer and Lily Webb also finished third with a time of one minute, 52.39 seconds.
The rest of the Wolves missed the state championship cut, but were all inside the top-10. Tops among the remaining participants was Ethan Rupakus with a sixth-place high jump of 5-08. Behind him were a trio of events by the Forster sisters. Hannah Forster took seventh place in the 400 (1:03.85), while Isabella Forster had three ninth-place results — the 100-meter dash (13.34), the 200-meter dash (31.23), and pole vault (7-06).
Next up, the Asher and the girls 4x200 relay team will compete at the Division 3 state championship Thursday, June 24 at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.