For the second time in as many seasons, the Ellsworth football team are the Middle Border champions. The Panthers clinched the conference title with a 40-7 win Friday over St. Croix Central.
Jurrell Gooden opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Jack Janke ran in for a 47-yard score early in the second. Max Grand, four minutes later, ran for a 62-yard TD to give the Panthers a 20-0 lead in the second.
From there, the Panthers added three more touchdowns in the second half which included a punt return of 65 yards by Ashten Quade.
Grand led all rushers with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Quade ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Janke added 51 yards on five attempts. Gooden finished with 44 yards on six attempts.
Ellsworth (7-0) looks to finish the regular season undefeated Friday, Oct. 15 when they face Amery.
