In the first meet of its kind, Ellsworth competed with two other teams to form the South team in a Middle Border Matchup that pitted North versus South on Thursday at Clifton Highland Golf Club.
The Panthers, along with Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville, narrowly beat Osceola, Saint Croix Central and Somerset which formed Team North 71-69.
Each golfer’s final round score was assigned a point value given to each golfer’s respective team according to place finished individually overall. Ten points were awarded to the top-5 individuals, seven points to the next five golfers. Five points went to the following five, then three all the way to one point.
Liz Rohl of Prescott had the best score with a 74. Kayley Bayer was the top-finisher for Ellsworth with a score of 95, earning seven points for Team South. Katie Gillespie finished with a 97. Shelby Lawler ended with a 106, while Gabby McChane had a 131 and Macy Hugare had a 151.
In total, the Panthers earned 17 points for Team South.
Ellsworth next competes in Osceola at Krooked Kreek Golf Course Monday morning.
