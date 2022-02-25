After beating Spooner with relative ease, the Ellsworth girls basketball team faced a tougher test in fourth-seeded Northwestern. The fifth-seeded Panthers pulled out the 65-57 win Friday night.
Molly Janke led the Panther offense with 38 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Janke found her groove from long range, knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc.
Ellsworth advances to the third round of Division 3 sectional play to face No. 1 St. Croix Central on Saturday. SCC is coming off a 63-31 win over No. 8 Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.